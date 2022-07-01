Professional Knoxville soccer team hires new head coach, meet-and-greet set for Thursday

One Knoxville Sporting Club also helps connect soccer players to the community. People will be able to meet the new coach on Jan. 13.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Every professional soccer team needs a coach, and Knoxville's professional soccer team now has one.

One Knox Sports Club announced that they hired a new head coach and said the community would have a chance to meet him on Jan. 13 at Alliance Brewing. There they said people could learn about his plans for the upcoming season and his overall goals for the team.

The event starts at 6:30 p.m. and will be free. However, officials said fans should reserve a spot ahead of time due to the area's limited capacity.

The club did not identify who the new head coach will be, but they posted a photo of his looking off into the city's distance on social media. His face was not visible in the photo.