Programs highlight Vols' century-plus history, traditions

UT football teams have been playing since the 1890s, as diehard fans know very well.

UT football teams have been playing since the 1890s, as diehard fans know very well.

The team has a sterling record, having won more than 800 games, good enough for a ranking among the top teams in America for winning percentage.

Through the decades, one way UT has celebrated its teams is through its home game program covers.

The University of Tennessee library system has amassed a collection of programs through the years, and they're available for viewing online here.