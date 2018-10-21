Jeremy Pruitt, Tennessee head coach

Opening statement:

"Going into it, we knew we'd have to play a perfect game to have a chance to beat them, but what I wanted to see, i wanted to see our guys compete and play hard and keep improving. There are a lot of guys on our team that did. The unfortunate part is, if you've got some guys that don't, it don't really show up during the game. I think we learned a lot about our football team today. There are some guys we had on our football team that this game was way too big for and I think everybody was able to see that. It helps us, we'll move on with it and we play a good football team next week. So we've got to go back to work tomorrow and get ready for South Carolina."

Opening statement continued:

"We've got guys in our program that in ten months, they've really changed the way they think, they've changed the way they go about their business every single day, they've worked hard, they've tried to do exactly what we want them to do, but I don't think it takes much to look, if you look at their sideline and you look at our sideline, they don't hardly look the same, but we do have some guys on our team that are committed to the University of Tennessee and they're doing it the right way and they've got to help us recruit, okay cause we ain't got enough guys out there today that want to do it the right way, but I do think we have a good core group in this bunch that will be the foundation moving forward and we've got to recruit guys in here that want to play like they play everyday."

On if Jarrett Guarantano's injury is serious:

"Nah, he'll be back."

On Alontae Taylor being ejected in the first quarter:

"I think a lot of it is poise and experience. Alontae punched a guy, punched the guy in the head right in front of me. I saw him do it. If you just look at the whole deal, they lined up and whipped us between the whistles the whole time okay, and we made silly mistakes and that's my fault, I've got to do a better job of getting them to do it the right way."

Nigel Warrior, junior safety

On if the result was frustrating:

"We just had some mishaps, players not coming to play and things like that, we've got to have more people come to play today."

On what people have to do to be prepared:

"It's got to be in your heart I guess, it's all in your heart, that's where it all comes from, just being prepared, you know. It's all preparation, preparation is going to get you prepared for what's going on and I guess some people weren't prepared, but they're still working, don't get me wrong. They're just out there doing their thing, we just had some mishaps."

Baylen Buchanan, junior cornerback

Is Alabama that much better?

They out played us today, we made a lot of mistakes, but they outmaned us, they outplayed us, that's that. That's the fact. We've got to pull some guys along, we've got to get everybody on the same page, we've got to make a lot of corrections on Monday."

Ryan Johnson, redshirt sophomore offensive lineman

On seeing Jarrett Guarantano leave the game with an injury

"That can't happen. We take pride in protecting our quarterbacks and that's something that we can't have. We let up too many hits on the quarterback."

On the performance of quarterback Keller Chryst

"It's tough to come off the bench, especially against Alabama. I did that last year, I know that's a very tough game to come out cold so he did a very good job doing that."

Kyle Phillips, senior defensive lineman

On how the team moves forward after this game:

"We've still got some games left to play, in my eyes, it's my last year, we're ready to compete and play the rest of these games out and hopefully win out. The ball gets tossed every Saturday so it's our job to execute in practice to help us translate it on Saturdays."

