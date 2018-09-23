"To me, there's no secrets. It is what it is."

After the 47-21 loss to Florida on Saturday, Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt was asked about the status of redshirt junior linebacker Quart'e Sapp. Sapp was seen leaving the field during the game.

"I asked him to leave. He didn't leave on his own, I asked him to leave," said Pruitt.

The head coach said Sapp wouldn't enter the game when asked.

"I don't know how things were done before, but when you tell somebody to go in and they refuse to go in... we're not going to do that around here," Pruitt said.

When asked if Sapp was no longer on the team, Pruitt gave a bit of a non-answer.

"Well, I don't think right now is the time to discuss that."

However, Sapp released a statement on his Twitter page, with his own version of the story.

In an attached photo, Sapp says:

"I would like to thank VolNation for being consistently supportive of the University of Tennessee football program. I have great pride in representing the Power T and being apart (sic) of such a prestigious program. Never would I disrespect my team, my coaches, my family or the fans by not giving my all for Tennessee.

I'm only going to address the situation publicly once, knowing the current narrative has been created through miscommunication.

During the UT vs UF game I never was asked nor did I ever refuse to go into the game. There was a sideline confrontation (I'm sure will be resolved internally) that occurred and the other party involved had to be restrained.

VolNation, I will continue to be fully committed and giving "My All On For Tennessee on and off the field!"

Sapp recorded three tackles against West Virginia, but has not registered a stat in game since. Pruitt started eight games in 2017, appearing in all 12.

Pruitt did praise Sapp's role on the team since the coach arrived on campus.

"Since I've been here, Quart'e has been a really good kind of ambassador to our program, done everything we've asked him to do."

We'll keep you posted as we find out more regarding Sapp's status with the team.

© 2018 WBIR