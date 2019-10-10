KNOXVILLE, Tenn — The Vols know who their starting quarterback is. Without hesitation, head coach Jeremy Pruitt said that freshman Brian Maurer will be the signal caller for Tennessee on Saturday against the Mississippi Bulldogs.

The freshman made his first career start last Saturday against Georgia. He finished the game with 259 passing yards, 2 touchdowns and an interception.

Before that game, Maurer made appearances against Chattanooga and Florida. He tallied 61 total yards and a rushing touchdown in those games.

"He is a guy that for the second week in a row, we have catered a package around him to see what he does well," Pruitt said. "To me, I see a guy that seems to have a little more command."

Pruitt also announced that senior wide receiver Brandon Johnson will redshirt the rest of this season and return in 2020. The Vols will lose Marquez Callaway and Jauan Jennings at the end of this season, leaving the top receiver positions open.

Saturday's game kicks off at noon. It will air on SEC Network.