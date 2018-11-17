Vols starting quarterback Jarrett Guarantano left the 50-17 loss to Missouri with an injury after three first-quarter drives.

Head coach Jeremy Pruitt said at his Monday press conference that Guarantano would "be day-to-day this week."

Tennessee plays at Vanderbilt at 4 o'clock on Saturday with a bowl bid on the line.

Tyree Gillespie got there IN A HURRY for the Mizzou sack. pic.twitter.com/IhuBN94SyD — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) November 17, 2018

Tennessee's offense was held to -17 yards in the first quarter of the loss to Missouri and Guarantano was sacked twice on the Vols first two pass plays.

Grad transfer Keller Chryst entered the game at quarterback in the second quarter and completed 7-of-19 passes for 117 yards and two interceptions.

