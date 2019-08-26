KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee opens the 2019 season against Georgia State on Saturday and the status of two its best linemen is still uncertain.

Team doctors are managing offensive lineman Trey Smith's condition. He missed the last five games of the 2018 season due to blood clots in his lungs, a potentially career-threatening condition.

"The plan has not changed with Trey. Our doctors and medical folks will continue to work hard to try and find a way to allow him the opportunity to play. He has had a chance to participate in a couple of practices this camp and we’ll just kind of stay the course there and it’ll really be a game time decision with that," head coach Jeremy Pruitt said at his Monday press conference.

Smith is listed as a co-starter at left guard with fellow junior Riley Locklear on Tennessee's projected depth chart, although Locklear's name is listed first.

Defensive lineman Aubrey Solomon is a former five-star recruit who transferred to Tennessee from Michigan this offseason. He is waiting to hear back from the NCAA on a waiver that would allow him to play immediately rather than sitting out a year under normal transfer rules.

"We haven’t heard anything yet, and we’re going to continue to practice like he’s going to play. All our guys take a lot of reps in practice and we’re going to continue to do that to create some depth on both sides of the ball," Pruitt said.

Tennessee begins the season with three non-conference home games against unranked opponents before visting SEC East rival Florida on September 21.