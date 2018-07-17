The Tennessee Vols will speak with the media on Wednesday July 17 at SEC Media Days for the first time with Jeremy Pruitt as the man in charge on Rocky Top.

The Vols will be represented by head coach Jeremy Pruitt, senior defensive tackle Kyle Phillips, redshirt junior tight end Eli Wolf and junior wide receiver Marquez Callaway.

This is the first trip to SEC Media Days for all three players, as well as Pruitt.

Tennessee's day will begin at 10:20 a.m. on Wednesday morning.

Jeremy Pruitt and the Vols will be joined by Missouri, Mississippi State and Pruitt's former team, Alabama, on Wednesday in Atlanta.

