After a career performance in Week 7, Tennessee quarterback Jarrett Guarantano and the Vols offense struggled in their 58-21 loss to Alabama.

Guarantano completed only 5 of 10 passes and took quite a few hits, including one that would take him out of the game in the second quarter. He didn't return after suffering an upper body injury, and Keller Chryst finished out the game.

Chryst stepped in and provided a spark for the Vols. Three plays after taking over, Tennessee was in the end zone. The graduate-transfer connected with Ty Chandler for the 10-yard score.

A flee-flicker later in the second quarter would set up one more Tennessee touchdown.

After the game, Guarantano was on the field shaking hands with players and coaches and even jogged off the field into the locker room.

Vols head coach Jeremy Pruitt seemed confident that Guarantano was O.K.

Although he didn't give an official status update, Pruitt was asked if Guarantano suffered a collarbone injury, and replied: "Nah, he'll be back."

