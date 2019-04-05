KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Time to call up Sportscenter! Tennessee junior outfielder Jay Charleston made an unbelievable catch on Friday night against Missouri, at least, that's what his teammates said.

"One of the best plays I've ever seen," said sophomore Evan Russell.

"That was one of the best catches I've ever seen, to be honest, he put his life out for it. To be honest, I don't know how he came up with it," said fellow outfielder Alerick Soularie.

Head coach Tony Vitello said Charlestion was "putting his life on the line" by going for that ball at the wall. See for yourself.

RELATED | No. 23 Tennessee beats No. 24 Missouri to open series