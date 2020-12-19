Tennessee quarterback Jarrett Guarantano enters transfer portal

The redshirt senior played in seven games this season.

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — Tennessee redshirt senior quarterback Jarrett Guarantano has entered the transfer portal, a UT spokesperson confirmed after Saturday's loss to Texas A&M. Al.com's Matt Zenitz was the first to report the information.

After playing in seven games this season, Guarantano was benched in favor of quarterbacks Harrison Bailey and J.T. Shrout.

Guarantano finished his career at Tennessee with 6,174 yards passing, 38 touchdowns and 17 interceptions in 41 games played.

This season, Guarantano completed 62 percent of his passes for 1,112 yards, throwing six touchdowns and four interceptions.

Guarantano last played in Tennessee 30-17 road loss against then No. 23 Auburn.