Quarterfinal matchups, schedules set for TSSAA state playoffs

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — The quarterfinals are set to get started on Nov. 20 at 7 p.m. with plenty of local teams set to battle it out for a spot in the semifinals. This year, the team on the lower half of the bracket will host, unless both teams are in the same region, in which case the higher seeded region team hosts the quarterfinal game.
There are plenty of marque matchups to be found this week, including some local teams facing familiar foes. Check out all these games during the 10Sports Blitz in the 11 p.m. newscast on Fridays.
Click HERE for the full brackets.
1A
-Oliver Springs vs. Coalfield: Nov. 20, 7 p.m.
3A
-Gatlinburg-Pittman vs. Alcoa: Nov. 20, 7 p.m.
-Loudon vs. Red Bank: Nov. 20, 7 p.m.
4A
-Greeneville vs. Elizabethton: Nov. 20, 7 p.m.
5A
-South-Doyle vs. Central: Nov. 20, 7 p.m.
-Oak Ridge vs. West: Nov. 20, 7 p.m.
6A
-The winner of McMinn County vs. Dobyns-Bennett vs. Maryville: Nov. 20, 7 p.m