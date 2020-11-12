x
Rae Burrell scores career high in Lady Vols win over Furman

Junior guard Rae Burrell led all scorers with 26 points, as Tennessee beat Furman 90-53.
Dec 10, 2020; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Lady Vols guard Rae Burrell (12) shoots a three pointer against the Furman Lady Paladins during the first half at Thompson-Boling Arena. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Lady Vols beat the Furman Paladins on Thursday night, 90-53. 

Junior guard Rae Burrell scored a career-high 26 points to lead all scorers. Jordan Walker was second on the Lady Vols with 14 points. Tennessee scored 40 points in the paint and 23 points off of Furman's 20 turnovers. 

The Lady Vols held the Paladins to 32 percent shooting and did not allow them to score in the final 7:04 of the game. 

The win lifts Tennessee's record to 3-1. The team travels to Austin to play Texas on Sunday. 