Running back Eric Gray latest ex-Tennessee player to pick Oklahoma

NORMAN, Okla. — Oklahoma continued to benefit from changes at Tennessee when running back Eric Gray committed to the Sooners.

Gray gained 1,026 yards from scrimmage in 10 games for Tennessee last season and scored six touchdowns. He was the Volunteers’ leading rusher with 772 yards.

Defensive back Keshawn Lawrence and offensive lineman Wanya Morris already had announced their intentions to join the Sooners.