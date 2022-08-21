Running back Lyn-J Dixon leaves Tennessee football program

Dixon committed to Tennessee as a transfer at the beginning of August. He played four seasons with Clemson, and previously transferred to West Virginia.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Running back and recent transfer Lyn-J Dixon has left the Tennessee football program, Tennessee athletics confirmed on Sunday.

Dixon committed to Tennessee from the transfer portal at the beginning of August. He previously played four seasons at Clemson and transferred to West Virginia, but left the Mountaineers in the spring before playing a game.

He was expected to play a role in Tennessee's production out of the backfield this season, especially since news of his commitment came shortly after the Vols lost running back Len'Neth Whitehead to a season-ending injury.