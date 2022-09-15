Former Vols pitcher Redmond Walsh joins UT baseball coaching staff

Walsh played his final year with the Vols last season and tied Todd Helton's career program save record.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee baseball is adding one of their top contributors from last season to the coaching staff.

Former Vols pitcher Redmond Walsh is joining the team as a volunteer quality control staffer with a focus on the pitching staff, according to Tennessee Athletics.

Walsh was the team's closer last season and tied Todd Helton's career save record along the way.

He finished with 23 saves in his career. The super senior on last year's team notched seven saves as he helped the Vols claim and SEC regular season title and SEC Tournament title. He allowed 12 runs in 27 appearances and allowed an opposing batting average of just .184 in his final season.

Walsh is a local product, having played high school ball at Alcoa.