Tennessee baseball lands standout transfer Reggie Crawford

Crawford is transferring to UT from the University of Connecticut. He was an All-Big East selection in 2021 and a freshman All-American in 2020.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The NCAA transfer portal continues to add fuel to Tennessee baseball's already dominant fire.

On Tuesday, the Vols landed a commitment from University of Connecticut standout first baseman and left-handed pitcher, Reggie Crawford.

Crawford sat out last season due to having Tommy John surgery. He was an All-Big East selection in 2021 and a Freshman All-American in 2020.

During his 2021 season, Crawford hit .295 with 11 doubles, one triple, and 34 runs scored. He led the Big East and the Huskies with 13 home runs and 62 RBIs. His 62 RBIs were tied for fourth-most in a UConn single-season and most since 2010.

On the mound in 2021, Crawford pitched in six games and made one start for UConn. He went 1-1 with one save and a 2.35 ERA.

Crawford is MLB draft-eligible next week. He was drafted in the 37th round of the 2019 MLB Draft by the Kansas City Royals.