Sports

Tennessee Baseball transfer Reggie Crawford selected 30th overall by San Francisco

Crawford announced his transfer to the Vols from UConn in July, but his first-round status will likely halt his plans to play for UT.
Credit: @reggiec21, Twitter

LOS ANGELES — Tennessee Baseball got a highly-touted transfer last week in UConn first baseman and pitcher Reggie Crawford in early July.

The only problem for the Vols is that Crawford was just as highly touted among draft-eligible players, and Crawford was selected 30th overall by the San Francisco Giants in the 2022 MLB Draft.

Crawford missed all of the 2022 season recovering from Tommy John surgery, but stood out in his first two seasons at UConn and earned Freshman All-American and All-Big East honors for his performance.

The Pennsylvania native was expected to fill the everyday role at first base next season that was left by graduating player Luc Lipcius.

