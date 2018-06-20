Former Tennessee athletic director John Currie will reportedly interview for the vacant athletic director position at the University of Maryland.

According to Baltimore Sun reporter Don Markus, Currie is one of three finalists for the position, along with Temple AD Patrick Kraft and acting Maryland AD Damon Evans.

Kevin Anderson stepped down as Maryland's AD in mid-April after holding the position for eight years, but Evans took over his duties back in October when Anderson went on a six-month sabbatical.

Currie served as Tennessee's athletic directo from February 2017 through December 2017. He was stripped from his job during a turbulent coaching search back in December and replaced by former UT football head coach Phillip Fulmer. The university reached a separation agreement that included a $2.5 million settlement with Currie in March.

