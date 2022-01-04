Report: Former Vol Tennys Sandgren won't play in Australian Open due to vaccination status

New York Times writer Ben Rosenberg reports Sangren told him he is pulling out of the tournament due to the vaccine requirement. He will not apply for an exemption.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Former Tennessee tennis star Tennys Sandgren will not play in the Australian Open due to his vaccination status according to New York Times freelance writer Ben Rothenberg.

Rothenbeg reports Sandgren told him he will not play because of the vaccination requirement for players to participate in the Grand Slam tournament.

Players can apply for medical exemptions, but Rothenberg reports Sandgren told him he won't because he does not meet any of the criteria.

Sandgren has advanced to the quarterfinals twice at Melbourne's major in 2018 and 2020.

The 96th ranked player in the world has been open on his social media questioning the effectiveness of the vaccine.

He represented USA in the Tokyo Olympics this past summer where him and his doubles partner lost in the bronze medal match. He competed in several tournaments after, including the US Open.

With the Vols in 2011, Sangren was an ITA First Team All-American in singles and reached the NCAA semifinals in singles.