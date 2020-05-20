Report: NCAA approves plan for voluntary on-campus activities to return

Football, men's basketball and women's basketball would be able to conduct workouts starting June 1.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Some college student-athletes have been given the go ahead to resume on-site training next month. Per to multiple reports, including Yahoo, Stadium and the Athletic, the NCAA Division I council approved a plan on Wednesday that would allow voluntary, on-campus activities for football as well as men's basketball and women's basketball from June 1-30.

Other sports will be considered in meetings expected next week.

The NCAA and conferences have put a hold on athletics activities through May 31 since essentially the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The proposed workouts will be held with restrictions, which includes no on-field coaches. Only strength and conditioning coaches would be allowed while student-athletes will have to comply with social distancing measures.