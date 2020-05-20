Report: NCAA approves plan for voluntary on-campus activities to return

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Some college student-athletes have been given the go ahead to resume on-site training next month. Per to multiple reports, including Yahoo, Stadium and the Athletic, the NCAA Division I council approved a plan on Wednesday that would allow voluntary, on-campus activities for football as well as men's basketball and women's basketball from June 1-30.
Other sports will be considered in meetings expected next week.
The NCAA and conferences have put a hold on athletics activities through May 31 since essentially the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The proposed workouts will be held with restrictions, which includes no on-field coaches. Only strength and conditioning coaches would be allowed while student-athletes will have to comply with social distancing measures.
An important note, this is the NCAA giving schools permission to move forward. Different conferences and universities still have to make the decision to bring back student-athletes to their respective campuses.