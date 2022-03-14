Report: Tennessee basketball associate head coach Mike Schwartz to be hired at Eastern Carolina

The mastermind behind Tennessee's elite defense will step into the head coaching chair. Mike Schwartz is expected to be hired as head basketball coach at ECU.

Tennessee associate head coach Mike Schwartz is expected to become the next head basketball coach at East Carolina.

Shwartz is the fourth Rick Barnes assistant to leave Tennessee for a head coaching job and the third in the past year. Rob Lanier is now at Georgia State, Kim English was hired at George Mason and Desmond Oliver was named head coach at ETSU after six seasons with the Vols.

Schwartz has been on staff at Tennessee since 2016. He is known for installing an elite defense at Tennessee.

Eastern Carolina fired Joe Dooley as head coach after four season. The ties to ECU as strong for Schwartz.

ECU athletic director Jon Gilbert was at Tennessee when Barnes was hired in April 2015 as Executive Senior Associate AD and his son, Kent Gilbert, is a walk-on guard with the Vols.

In the fall of 2019, Schwartz earned feature placement on The Athletic’s list of the nation’s top 25 up-and-coming college basketball coaches.