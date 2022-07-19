Report: Tennessee catcher Evan Russell signs free agent deal with LA Angels

Ben McKee, a writer with Volquest.com, reports that Russell signed a free agent deal with the Angels after going undrafted in the 2022 MLB Draft.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee graduate student catcher Evan Russell has reportedly signed a free agent deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers, reported by Ben McKee with Volquest.com on Tuesday night.

Russell went undrafted in the 2022 MLB Draft, which saw Tennessee produce a program record ten selections over 20 rounds.

The Lexington, Tenn. native enjoyed a prolific career on Rocky Top. He hit 39 career home runs, which is third in program history behind fellow undrafted player Luc Lipcius (40).

The Los Angeles Angels also selected Tennessee pitcher Ben Joyce in the third round with the 89th overall selection in the 2022 MLB Draft.