Reports: Tennessee guard Justin Powell plans to enter transfer portal

Tennessee sophomore guard Justin Powell plans to enter the transfer portal, according to ESPN college basketball insider, Jeff Borzello.

Powell played his freshman season at Auburn before transferring to Tennessee.

He played in 30 games with the Vols last season, averaging 3.7 points per game, 1.5 rebounds, and shot 38% from three. Powell's season-high at Tennessee was 15 points against Presbyterian.

As a Tiger, Powell averaged 11.7 points, 6.1 rebounds, 4.7 assists, and shot 44.2% from three his freshman season.

Powell joins a list of Tennessee players from last season that have entered their names into the portal this off-season.

Five players have transferred out of Tennessee this off-season. Forward Brandon Huntley-Hatfield will play next season at Louisville, Victor Bailey will play at George Mason, Quentin Diboundje transferred to East Carolina and Handje Tamba also entered the transfer portal, although has not announced his next school.

The Vols also lost super senior John Fulkerson to graduation. Josiah-Jordan James, Santiago Vescovi, and Kennedy Chandler all declared for the NBA Draft.

Earlier this week, Tennessee signed Indiana State transfer, Tyreke Key.

The Vols also have signed incoming freshman and Knoxville Catholic standout guard, B.J. Edwards.