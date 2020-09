ESPN reports the Pittsburgh Steelers claimed Dobbs off of waivers after being dropped from the Jacksonville Jaguar's 53-player roster.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Former Volunteer Joshua Dobbs is returning to the Pittsburgh Steelers after being dropped from the Jacksonville Jaguar's 53-player roster, according to ESPN.

Multiple outlets are reporting that the Steelers claimed Dobbs off of waivers from the Jaguars.

But Pittsburgh is a familiar place for Dobbs-- the team drafted him out of Knoxville in 2017. He was traded from the Steelers last September.