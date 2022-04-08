x
Report: VFL quarterback Josh Dobbs agrees to a one year contract with the Cleveland Browns

Dobbs played last season with the Pittsburgh Steelers but spent the year on injured reserve.
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Joshua Dobbs throws a pass during the fist half of the team's NFL preseason football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Pittsburgh, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

CLEVELAND — Former Tennessee football star quarterback Josh Dobbs found a new NFL team, according to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Schefter reports Dobbs has agreed to sign a 1-year contract with the Cleveland Browns.

He was drafted by the team in 2017. He spent two seasons there before being traded to the Jacksonville Jaguars. He was then claimed off waivers in 2020 by the Steelers.

Dobbs played the last season with the Pittsburgh Steelers but spent the year on injured reserve.

In his professional career, he has played six games, thrown for 45 yards, zero touchdowns and one interception,

During his time with the Vols, Dobbs has named an Associated Press All-SEC second-team selection, which was his final season. He threw for 7,138 yards in his four-year career at Tennessee and rushed for over 2,000 yards as well. He totaled 85 touchdowns too.

    

