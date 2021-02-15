Report: Vols close to hiring defensive coordinator

Reports have a Big Ten defensive assistant coach joining UT.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Tennessee is on the verge of hiring its new defensive coordinator, according to a report from Yahoo Sports' Pete Thamel. In a tweet on Monday afternoon, Thamel said Tennessee will hire Penn State co-defensive coordinator Tim Banks. No official word has been given from the University regarding the hire.

Banks has an extensive coaching history, joining the Nittany Lions back in 2016. He serves as the co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach. He's worked as a defensive coordinator at four different programs since 2007, including stops at Central Michigan, Cincinnati, and Illinois.

Banks has worked as an assistant coach since 1997:

-1997-98 - Ferris State (Defensive Backs)

-1999 - Bowling Green (Running Backs)

-2000 - Bowling Green (Defensive Backs)

-2001 - Memphis (Outside Linebackers)

-2002 - Memphis (Defensive Backs)

-2003-05 - Maryland (Inside Linebackers)

-2006 - Maryland (Defensive Backs)

-2007-09 - Central Michigan (Defensive Coordinator)

-2010-11 - Cincinnati (Co-Defensive Coordinator/Defensive Backs)

-2012-15 - Illinois (Defensive coordinator/Secondary)

-2016-present - Penn State (Co-Defensive Coordinator/Safeties)

Sources: Tennessee is finalizing a deal to hire Penn State co-defensive coordinator Tim Banks as the school’s new DC. Banks has extensive DC experience, including at Illinois, Cincinnati and Central Michigan. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) February 15, 2021

The coaching staff under new head coach Josh Heupel is slowly coming together. The University has yet to make any announcements regarding the new coaches (the UT website currently lists Heupel as the only coach on staff), but a few of the additions have been reported on from a variety of outlets. In addition, some coaches have adjusted their social media accounts to reflect their new positions.