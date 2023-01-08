x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sports

Reports: VFL Drew Gilbert traded to the New York Mets

Gilbert was drafted by the Houston Astros in the first round of the 2022 MLB Draft. He had played in their farm system since he was drafted.
Credit: MiLB/Ben Zaragosa
VFL Drew Gilbert selected to play in MLB Futures Game

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Former Tennessee baseball star Drew Gilbert was traded from the Houston Astros to the New York Mets on Tuesday, according to multiple reports.

Gilbert was sent to the Mets as a piece in a deal to acquire reigning Cy Young and All-Star pitcher Justin Verlander.

The Vol for Life was drafted by the Astros in the first round of the 2022 MLB Draft. He had been playing in their farm system in the minor leagues since he was drafted. He was selected to play in the MLB Futures All-Star game this season.

Gilbert's stats this season are a batting average of .274 with 12 HRs, 38 RBIs and 10 stolen bases.

RELATED: Four star offensive lineman Bennett Warren commits to Tennessee

More Videos

In Other News

Minnesota Gophers Football: Can Minnesota Upset Michigan in 2023? The Big Ten Champions Look STACKED

Before You Leave, Check This Out