Reports: VFL Drew Gilbert traded to the New York Mets

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Former Tennessee baseball star Drew Gilbert was traded from the Houston Astros to the New York Mets on Tuesday, according to multiple reports.

Gilbert was sent to the Mets as a piece in a deal to acquire reigning Cy Young and All-Star pitcher Justin Verlander.

The Vol for Life was drafted by the Astros in the first round of the 2022 MLB Draft. He had been playing in their farm system in the minor leagues since he was drafted. He was selected to play in the MLB Futures All-Star game this season.