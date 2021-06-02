Reports: VFL Tee Martin lands NFL assistant coach job

Martin spent the past two years on the Tennessee football staff.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — According to multiple reports, VFL Tee Martin is joining the Baltimore Ravens as a wide receivers coach. The news was first reported by the Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec. Martin worked the past two seasons as the wide receivers coach, passing coordinator and assistant head coach for the University of Tennessee.

Martin played four seasons with Tennessee, winning a BCS National Championship for the Vols at the end of the 1998-99 season.

While Martin has years of experience coaching at the high school level, including time at Kentucky, USC and Tennessee, this is his first time as an assistant coach at the NFL level.