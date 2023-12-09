UT basketball head coach Rick Barnes signs contract extension through 2027-2028 season

The contract extension follows a run to the Sweet Sixteen in 2023.

Example video title will go here for this video

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The head basketball coach at the University of Tennessee signed a contract extension and will continue leading the Vols through the 2027-2028 season, according to a release sent Tuesday.

According to the release from UT, Barnes led Tennessee to five consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances between 2018 and 2023 and earned a top-four NCAA Tournament seed four times. The Vols have also made 38 appearances in the top 10 of the Associated Press' national rankings, and spent four weeks ranked top in the country.

In 2022, Barenes signed a contract extension through the 2026-2027 season. The latest extension effectively adds at least a year to his time with UT.

Each year, Barness will make gradually increasing supplemental pay. During the 2023 - 2024 season, he will make around $5.4 million. The amount grows by $100,000 for each subsequent year until the 2026-2027 season.