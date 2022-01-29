Rick Barnes returns to Texas as Vols take on the Longhorns

Barnes hasn't been back coaching in a game in seven years. He coached at Texas from 1998-2015.

AUSTIN, Texas — Tennessee men's basketball head coach Rick Barnes returns to Texas.

He returns to his old stomping ground as a head coach for the first time in seven years. He coached there from 1998-2015. He was fired after his final year.

"It was pretty clear what was going to happen," Barnes said. "The good lord had a plan and he put me where he wants me to be. I'm thankful for it. It's been seven great years with these people at a great university. There is just unbelievable leadership here and it's incredible. I'm blessed and fortunate to land where I've landed."

He did take a moment to reflect on his 17 years with the Longhorns.

"I think when we go to shootaround and I walk down to that ramp into the (Frank) Erwin Center it'll probably get me more," he said. "I just have to many fond memories of Austin... I loved my time there."

Barnes had been asked in previous years to return to Texas with his Vols for a game, but he has said no in the past. He didn't want the game to be about him.

He said yes to this season partly because it will be the last year of the Frank Erwin Center, which is where he spent nearly two decades coaching.

Texas is a 3.5 point favorite heading into the matchup on Saturday night. Game time is at 8 p.m. and will be broadcasted on ESPN.