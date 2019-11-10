KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — If you've given up on football and are ready for basketball season, the wait is almost over!

Tennessee's men's basketball team hosts Eastern New Mexico for an exhibition game on Oct. 30 at 7 p.m. The Vols open regular season play on Nov. 5 against UNC Asheville at 7 p.m. in Thompson-Boling Arena.

Friday afternoon, the media got an opportunity to talk with coach Rick Barnes and the team at Tennessee's basketball media day.

During media day, Rick Barnes was asked about the addition of assistant coach Kim English.

"Kim has added a lot, he's young, he's energetic, he can still play and I think the fact that he's made such a great, quick impact with the players, they trust him and they appreciate what he's done as a player," said Barnes.

English was hired back in April of this year after former associate head coach Rob Lanier was hired to be the head coach for Georgia State.

English was previously an assistant under Tad Boyle at Colorado for two seasons.

In May of 2018, English was included on the NABC's 2017-18 Under Armour 30-under-30 listing, which honored up-and-coming collegiate coaches. He was one of just five selections from "Power Five" programs.

"I'm excited about our staff, but he really has been a great addition and he's everything you could ever want and more," said Barnes.

English played college basketball at Missouri from 2008-12 under current St. John's University coach Mike Anderson. While at Mizzou, English was a two-time All-Big 12 Performer.

He was drafted in the second round of the 2012 NBA Draft by the Detroit Pistons. He played for one season with Detroit before briefly playing overseas and then playing for the Chicago Bulls in 2014, all before going into coaching.

This is his first experience working with Rick Barnes, but they have coached against each other in the past.

“When I coached against him, I loved his competitive fire," said Barnes.

That competitive fire is what Rick Barnes says makes him special.

"When he got into coaching and I spent time with him on the road recruiting, I knew there was something special about him."