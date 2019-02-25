KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — Shortly after Tennessee's 82-80 loss to LSU in overtime on Saturday, a picture of SEC official Anthony Jordan surfaced on social media, striking a nerve with many Tennessee fans.

"Strolling thru D-town Granada doing a lil site-seeing and look what I saw. To all my Bama's..Geaux Tigers..." Jordan said in a 2014 Facebook post to his personal account, posing with a LSU t-shirt.

A post from SEC official Anthony Jordan has created some controversy on social media.

Jordan was one of the officials working the Tennessee vs. LSU game in Baton Rouge, a game which drew attention for its many replay reviews late as well as a last-second foul from Tennessee's Grant Williams to put LSU on the free throw line to win the game in overtime.

WBIR reached out to the conference on Monday and received this response from Associate Commissioner Herb Vincent:

"Anthony Jordan, the official in this social media post, has communicated to us that while traveling in Spain five years ago he saw the t-shirt from an SEC team for sale in a store. He took a picture and posted that picture to be seen by friends via his social media account. He said it was his intent to make a light-hearted social media post about having seen the t-shirt in another country and not to express affinity for a particular school. Jordan has officiated at a high level in the SEC for 19 years, including 11 assignments in NCAA postseason tournaments. We do not find this social media post to be acceptable with our expectations and will proceed accordingly, while also acknowledging Mr. Jordan has a lengthy track record as a fair and impartial basketball official."

Some were concerned regarding the number of calls made by Jordan as well as which team the fouls were being called against.

During his weekly press conference on Monday, head coach Rick Barnes addressed the situation.

"I am aware of it," Barnes said. "Obviously it's been brought to my attention and all I can tell you is that I've got trust and faith in the SEC office that I know they are going to do their due diligence and look at it and I just think they will handle it the way it should be handled."