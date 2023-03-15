Rickea Jackson, Jordan Hoston named AP All-America Honorable Mention

The Lady Vols were also selected to the All-SEC First Team for their efforts this season.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee women's basketball had two selections for the Associated Press All-American Honorable Mention on Wednesday afternoon.

Rickea Jackson and Jordan Horston picked up more honors by making the list. The two were also All-SEC First Team in February.

Horston receives the Honorable Mention honors for the second season in a row and this is Jackson's first time receiving the honors.

Jackson, who announced she will play for Tennessee again next season despite being a projected top pick in the upcoming WNBA Draft, is averaging 19.6 points and 6.2 rebounds per game this season. She is also a top five finalist for the Cheryl Miller Award, given to the nation's best small forward.

Horston is averaging 15.5 PPG and 7.1 RPB this season.

The two will lead the fourth-seeded Lady Vols against 13th seeded Saint Louis on Saturday in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Tennessee will host that game in Knoxville.