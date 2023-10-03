Lady Vol Rickea Jackson announces return for 2023-2024 season

Jackson was named to the All-SEC first team by the league's coaches. She leads UT in scoring with 8.9 points per game and field goal percentage at 55.6%.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Lady Vol Rickea Jackson will play for the Volunteers next year.

Jackson announced her decision to stay on Monday, March 13.

"I am so grateful for my teammates and coaches and the endless bonds that I've created while being here," Jackson said. "I appreciate all the support from our amazing fans for making this transition to the University of Tennessee so worth it. But we are not done yet. I'm coming back for another year!"

This comes as a surprise as Jackson was a projected top-ten pick in the WNBA draft, according to ESPN.

Jackson was named to the All-SEC first team by the league's coaches. She leads UT in scoring with 8.9 points per game and field goal percentage at 55.6%. In SEC play, she has averaged 21.4 PPG.