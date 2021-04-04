Rocky Top nonstop | Tune in on July 14 for Tennessee's takeover of SEC Network

For the seventh year in a row, the SEC Network is allowing all 14 schools to take over the network, airing a full day of their best moments per school.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — For 7 years in a row, the SEC Network has allowed all of the conference's 14 schools to take over the channel, airing the best moments from each school over the past year for a whole day.

On Wednesday, July 14, Tennessee will have its chance to take over the network. Throughout the whole day, officials said anyone who watches the channel will see some of the Vols' best moments from the past year. Officials with SEC said two games were already set to air on that day.

They will replay a women's basketball game when Tennessee faced South Carolina. In that game, the No. 21 Lady Vols upset No. 2 South Carolina, defeating them 75-67. The game originally aired on Feb. 18.

Officials also said they would show the 2021 Men's Tennis Championship, which originally aired on April 23. In that game, the Vols advanced to the final four of the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2010 after defeating No. 11 Georgia, 4-1.

After Tennessee's takeover of the channel, Texas A&M will show their biggest moments on July 15. Then, the series of takeovers will end with Vanderbilt's biggest moments on Friday, July 16.

A full schedule for Tennessee's takeover of the channel is below: