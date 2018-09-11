Catholic 28, Fulton 25 - Catholic will travel to Oak Ridge in the quarterfinals

Oak Ridge 40, Soddy Daisy 23 - Oak Ridge will host Catholic in the quarterfinals

Gatlinburg-Pittman 6, Austin-East 54 - Austin-East will travel to Alcoa in the quarterfinals.

Unicoi County 0, Alcoa 56 - Alcoa will host Austin-East in the quarterfinals.

Daniel Boone 7, Central 49 - Central will host David Crockett in the quarterfinals.

Ooltewah 14, Farragut 49 - Farragut will travel to Maryville in the quarterfinals.

Maryville 42, Science Hill 7 - Maryville will host Science Hill in the quarterfinals.

Elizabethton 28, Anderson County 54 - Anderson County will host Greeneville in the quarterfinals

Oliver Springs 12, Greenback 33 - Greenback will host Coalfield in the quarterfinals.

Oneida 21, South Greene 23 - Congratulations to Oneida on a fantastic season.

Battle Ground Academy 30, Webb 10 - Congratulations to Webb on a fantastic season.

Sullivan South 7, Greeneville 49 - Greeneville will travel to Anderson County in the quarterfinals.

Coalfield 29, Cloudland 24 - Coalfield will travel to Greenback in the quarterfinals.

Rockwood 14, Meigs County 28 - Congrats to Rockwood on a great season.

