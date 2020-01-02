From the Miami Dolphins to the Tennessee Titans, Ryan Tannehill played some of the best football of his career last season. It was enough to earn him AP Comeback Player of the Year.

The award was announced during the NFL Honors event in Miami.

Tannehill threw for 2,742 yards and 22 touchdowns with just six interceptions in 2019. After taking over for Marcus Mariota as the starter in week 7, the Titans went 7-4 in the regular season. The Titans beat both the New England Patriots and the Baltimore Ravens in the postseason, before falling to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship game.

Tannehill is a free agent this offseason.