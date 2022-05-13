Sadibou Seck excited to live out pro dream with One Knoxville soccer club

Seck played in high school at Austin-East High School, where One Knoxville's first-ever game will be held. He scored a goal that won't be forgotten in school history

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Nearly a year ago, playing soccer was much different for One Knoxville Soccer Club midfielder Sadibou Seck.

His high school, Austin-East Magnet High School, was in the state championship game. After he scored a clutch goal late which ultimately sent the game to overtime, it was up to him again in the extra session with the pressure on.

Seck made a game-winning penalty kick that gave the school its first-ever soccer state championship. It's a moment Seck still thinks about a lot.

“Winning the state championship in high school, nobody expected that," he said. "We didn’t expect that. We talk about it at school with my teammates most of the time. Even when it happened, it didn’t click in yet. Even when it went in we didn’t realize we won state, we were just celebrating."

After winning the state championship, he found out One Knoxville SC was holding open tryouts. Seck knew he wanted nothing more than to chase the dream he's always had, to play soccer professionally.

Every day after he found out, he went to Austin-East High School to the track to run. He wanted to build up his stamina.

“It’s just like everything to me," he said. "I had to make it happen.”

After his hard work, he went to the tryout. Seck was one of few to make the team through the tryout. He achieved his dream of becoming a professional soccer player.

“This means the world to me," Seck said. "I’ve been dedicating my whole life to this sport. I think I got to keep thanking God and keep working.”

He said to do what he does now is even more special to him than the state title. Seck said he's proud o himself for the hard work he put into achieving his dream.

What makes it more special is One Knoxville SC's first game they ever play will take place at Seck's high school. He is thrilled to be a part of his first pro game at the place he had another special moment.

“I couldn’t ask for anything more," he said. "Playing for this team, especially at my high school field. I don’t know. I’m just grateful for everything.”