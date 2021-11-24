Tennessee guard Santiago Véscovi clarifies the proper pronunciation of his last name

There's been a lot of debate since this past weekend on how his last name is pronounced. It started with Tennessee's nationally televised game against Villanova.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee men's basketball guard Santiago Véscovi was made available for an interview on Wednesday and it didn't take long for him to get asked on a mystery that has been brewing since this past weekend.

The Vols were playing a nationally televised game against Villanova on Nov. 20 when the play-by-play announcer pronounced Véscovi's last name differently than Vols fans have become accustomed to in recent years.

The debate on where the emphasis goes in his last name became a hot topic in the past few days. That debate is now over. The guard clarified the pronunciation.

You can listen to it below.

Santiago Vescovi has spoken on how to say his last name. pic.twitter.com/GucRdXPmNT — Karthik Venkataraman (@KarthikV_) November 24, 2021