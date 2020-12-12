Sarah Fuller becomes first woman to score points in Power 5 football game

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — One woman made history on Saturday during the Vols and Vanderbilt game.
Sarah Fuller became the first woman to score points in a Power Five game with a PAT after Vanderbilt's first touchdown. In the first quarter, Fuller made the kick after a Vanderbilt touchdown pass from Ken Seals to Cam Johnson.
Saturday's game was the second football game for Fuller. She did not play on Dec. 5 because the team did not have enough players available to play against Georgia. That game was postponed to Dec. 19, officials said.
She is one of three kickers on the Commodore's active roster, along with Pierson Cooke and Wes Farley. The game was played at Vanderbilt Stadium.