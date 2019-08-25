KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Four Knox County schools and Alcoa wrapped up Week 1 of high school football with a few big games on Saturday night.

The Tornadoes went on the road to Murfreesboro to play a much bigger 6A school in Blackman.

ALCOA 23, BLACKMAN 14

Alcoa trailed 14-3 in the first half but rallied back to beat the Blaze and extend their winning streak to 27 games.

WEST 34, BEARDEN 31 (OT)

Bearden trailed 20-7 and 28-14 but rallied to force overtime. The Rebels won it in OT on a Elijah Rogers touchdown catch. Collin Ironside threw for 315 yards and four touchdowns for Bearden while Hayden Candela reeled in 11 receptions for 123 yards and three touchdowns and also recovered a fumble.

SOUTH-DOYLE 36, FULTON 3

Elijah Young scored four touchdowns to lead the Cherokees past Fulton.