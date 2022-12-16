Coach Scott Cummings parts ways with Oak Ridge HS after 1 season

"I am truly heartbroken," Cummings said. "To my players, I in no way want to leave you."

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. — Oak Ridge High School is searching for a new football coach after Head Coach Scott Cummings announced he would be resigning.

Oak Ridge High School posted the resignation note on Friday. In it, Cummings said he met with Oak Ridge Schools administrators and was told the direction of the football program was not meeting the school system's vision.

"I am truly heartbroken," Cummings said. "To my players, I in no way want to leave you. I love you all very much. Once my guys always my guys. I was looking forward to our growth beginning after Christmas break for 2023. Please know I am still here for you."

Oak Ridge Schools hired Cummings to coach the Wildcats almost exactly a year ago.

Dear Oak Ridge Players, Staff and Community pic.twitter.com/iYNcRhEiXg — OakRidgeWildcatFootball (@ORHSWildcats) December 16, 2022

Cummings began coaching football in 2002 at West High School. During his time there, he became the school's all-time leader in wins, playoff appearances, and playoff victories. In 2013, Cummings and his team won the 2013 State Championship runner-up. In 2014, Cummings made a repeat appearance and led his team to a State Championship title.

The following year he moved to Cleveland and took over as head coach at Cleveland High School. Cummings led a major fundraising initiative to renovate facilities and led Cleveland High School to the playoffs three different times.

Cummings moved back to Knoxville to be closer to family and took over as head football coach at Halls High School for three years.

During his time at Halls, he was named district coach of the year and took the Halls football team to the playoffs every year.