Oak Ridge alum Scott Stallings heading to Tour Championship

Stallings finished second in the 2022 BMW Championship to earn his first championship bid in his 12-year career.

WILMINGTON, Del — Oak Ridge alum Scott Stallings cashed in more ways than one with his second-place finish at the 2022 BMW Championship in Wilmington, Del. on Sunday.

The 37-year-old won a $1.62 million dollar purse with his runner-up result. That was the largest prize he has ever won and more money than he earned in 10 of his 12 full seasons on tour.

Stallings also earned a spot in the Tour Championship for the first time in his 12 years on tour. The Tour Championship has been reserved for the top 30 in prize money earnings each season since 2007.

The 2022 Tour Championship will be held at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta from August 25-28.