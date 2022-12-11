SEC, ACC announce future basketball challenges

Starting in the 2023-24 season, ACC and SEC teams will square off as part of the annual Challenge.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Southeastern Conference, Atlantic Coast Conference and ESPN announced the formation of the ACC/SEC Challenge for men's and women's basketball on Monday.

Starting in the 2023-24 season, ACC and SEC teams will square off as part of the annual Challenge. Each one of the 28 games will be carried on an ESPN platform and each conference will host an equal number of home games.

"We are excited women's and men's basketball student-athletes will have the opportunity to compete with their colleagues from the ACC as we initiate a new Basketball Challenge experience," SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said. "I appreciate the collaboration of Jim Phillips and the ACC members, along with our broadcast partner ESPN, to make possible the SEC/ACC Basketball Challenge which will provide our fans with exciting basketball early in the 2023-24 season. I also thank the Big 12 for the many great challenge games we experienced together in past years."

For SEC men's basketball, the new ACC Challenge brings to an end a challenge with the Big 12 that began in the 2013-14 season. The 10th SEC-Big 12 Challenge will take place on Jan. 28, 2023.