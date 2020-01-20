For the ninth year, the Southeastern Conference and its 14 member institutions will host the "We Back Pat Week." It's a week-long initiative focused on bringing awareness and recognition to The Pat Summitt Foundation and its fight against Alzheimer's disease.

Teams will support The Pat Summitt Foundation during their home basketball games from Jan. 19-26. Various efforts will be made to increase awareness of The Pat Summitt Foundation during the women's games slated for the week.

The Lady Vols will play its annual "We Back Pat" game on Jan. 26 when Tennessee hosts LSU at 1 p.m. in Thompson-Boling Arena.

RELATED | Pat Summitt's legacy lives on three years later

If you'd like to learn more about The Pat Summit Foundation, you can learn more HERE.