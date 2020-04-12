Tennessee Football to play at Vanderbilt Dec. 12, host Texas A&M Dec. 19

The SEC announced the football schedule for the remainder of the season. Tennessee will travel to Vanderbilt on December 12 and host Texas A&M on December 19.

The Southeastern Conference announced its schedule for the remainder of the football season for games played on December 12 and 19 as a result of postponements earlier this season due to COVID-19.

Tennessee Football will travel to Vanderbilt (0-8) Saturday, Dec. 12, and will host Texas A&M (6-1) on Dec. 19. It will be the first time the Vols and Aggies have played in Knoxville.

If the Aggies were to make the SEC Championship game on Dec. 19, the game against the Vols would be declared a no-contest.

The rescheduling of games allows for all 14 SEC schools to have the opportunity to each play 10 games this season.

Tennessee was originally scheduled to play at Vanderbilt on November 28 and host Texas A&M on November 14. Both games were postponed.

Kickoff times and television selections for Dec. 12 and 19 games will be announced this Sunday, December 6.

If Georgia should qualify for the SEC Championship Game on December 19, the Vanderbilt at Georgia game would be declared a no-contest and Georgia would represent the Eastern Division in the SEC title game.

Full schedule of SEC Football Games for Dec. 12:

LSU at Florida (rescheduled from Oct. 17)

Auburn at Mississippi State (rescheduled from Nov. 14)

Georgia at Missouri (rescheduled from Nov. 14)

Ole Miss at Texas A&M (rescheduled from Nov. 21)

Tennessee at Vanderbilt (rescheduled from Nov. 28)

Alabama at Arkansas (rescheduled from Dec. 5)

Schedule of SEC Football games for Dec. 19:

Texas A&M at Tennessee (rescheduled from Nov. 14)

Ole Miss at LSU (rescheduled from Dec. 5)

Missouri at Mississippi State (rescheduled from Dec. 5)

Vanderbilt at Georgia (rescheduled from Dec. 5)