SEC announces new start dates, plans for fall Olympic seasons

The Southeastern Conference released new start dates and formats for cross country, soccer and volleyball seasons, as well as the fall golf and tennis seasons.

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said on Thursday that the 14 member schools are continuing to monitor data around COVID-19.

The 2020 SEC men's and women's cross-country regular season will begin on September 11th and last until October 23rd. SEC schools will be able to compete against non-conference opponents as long as the schools follow SEC COVID-19 testing protocols. The season will consist of a minimum of two and a maximum of three competitions prior to the SEC Championship in Baton Rouge on October 30th.

The SEC soccer season will consist of an eight-match, conference-only regular season beginning September 18th and lasting eight weeks. The SEC Championship will take place on November 13th through the 22nd in Orange Beach, Alabama. All 14 schools will compete in the SEC Championship with each team guaranteed at least two matches.

The SEC volleyball season will also consist of an eight-match, conference-only schedule over six weeks of play beginning October 16th. Each school will compete against four opponents twice in the same weekend on back-to-back days.

For the 2020 fall segment of the men's and women's golf and tennis seasons, SEC teams may compete in up to three team events beginning no earlier than October 1st. Events will be limited to only SEC members or non-conference teams from the geographical region on the SEC school.

CROSS COUNTRY

Season runs September 11-October 23

Seven (7) weeks of competition

Compete in a minimum two (2) events (maximum of three) prior to SEC Championships

No restrictions on opponents; must adhere to SEC Testing protocol the week leading into competition

No more than 10 teams may compete in a single race

Schools may not compete in consecutive weeks

SOCCER

Season runs weekend of September 18-November 8 (eight total weeks)

Eight (8) regular season matches plus at least two (2) matches at the SEC Tournament

Regular season includes six (6) divisional opponents and two (2) crossover opponents (4 home/4 away)

One (1) match per week - play dates will be either Friday, Saturday or Sunday based on campus activities & television.

Matches may move to Thursday on the fifth weekend of the season for make-up dates.

14-team Conference Tournament - Nov. 13-22; each team guaranteed at least two (2) matches

VOLLEYBALL

Season runs weekend of October 16-November 27

Six (6) weeks of competition

Compete against four (4) opponents; same opponent twice in the same weekend

Eight (8) total matches

GOLF AND TENNIS