KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Clinching a bowl game after winning against Missouri wasn't the only Vol victory last Saturday. Two players also earned weekly honors from the SEC.

Jarrett Guarantano was named SEC Offensive Player of the Week after throwing for 415 yards against Missouri. He became the first Vol player to throw over 400 yards in a game since Tyler Bray broke the school record with 530 in 2012. Missouri came into the game ranked sixth nationally in passing defense.

Guarantano's put up the fourth-most passing yards in a single game in school history.

Smith earned his honor as Offensive Lineman of the Week for his six knockdowns and how he protected Guarantano. Smith helped the Vols to get three 100-yard receivers for the first time in program history.

Smith picked up his second O-lineman of the week honor of the season. This is Guarantano's second career offensive player of the week honor, the first came after the Auburn game in 2018. Overall, the Vols have earned eight SEC weekly honors this season, the most for Tennessee since 2004.

