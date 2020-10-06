SEC Media Days for football will be virtual this year

Instead of coaches and players traveling to Atlanta for the annual event this year, they'll do it all online.

We still don't know exactly what football season will look like this year, but we know for sure the SEC to hold its annual media days event this summer, though it will be virtual.

SEC Football Media Days was scheduled to be held in Atlanta, July 13-16, at the College Football Hall of Fame and Omni Atlanta Hotel.

The dates and times for the virtual event have not been announced yet.

"Conducting football media days in a virtual format will provide us the opportunity to manage the event in a healthy manner as we continue to be impacted by COVID-19, and will provide flexibility for our programs to adjust their preparation for the 2020 football season according to the preseason calendar that is expected to be expanded due to the cancellation of the spring football season," said SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey. "We look forward to returning to our traditional media days format in 2021."

The event will feature Sankey's annual "State of the SEC" address, as well as media sessions with the conference's 14 head coaches and select student-athletes from each school.